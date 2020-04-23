Amid coronavirus lockdown in India, Alia Bhatt visited her parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan. Mahesh Bhatt himself confirmed this news, and he revealed that his daughter visited them by taking all precautions to keep them safe.

How Alia visited Mahesh Bhatt despite nationwide lockdown?

While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Mahesh Bhatt revealed that Alia is staying very near to their house, and she came to meet parents fully armed with masks and gloves.

"We met a few days ago—she lives a few buildings away and it's a protected space. So, she just walked across with a mask and gloves on and sat at a distance so she wouldn't endanger her parents. It warms the heart to see her fulfill the social role of a responsible young child and to see your children teach you what you taught them in their childhood," Bhatt told Mumbai Mirror.

As per reports, Alia Bhatt is now staying with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The star duo was recently spotted in Ranbir's building compound last month, and close sources to the actor revealed that the actress is having a nice time there.

Shaheen living with Alia and Ranbir?

Interestingly, Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen has been posting several pictures of her sister during the lockdown days, and it has made many believe that Shaheen is also staying with Alia and Ranbir. However, while talking recently to Mumbai Mirror, Alia's mother Soni Razdan made it clear that her daughters are not living together.

"Alia and Shaheen live separately but I have told them to watch it. I have no idea whether they are or not. I am sure, they will. I think they will enjoy it because they both love anything which has depth," said Razdan.

Alia Bhatt future projects

Alia Bhatt will be next seen in the movie Sadak 2 which is being directed by Mahesh Bhatt. The film is a sequel to the 1991 blockbuster Sadak, and it will have Sanjay Dutt playing the lead role. The supporting star cast includes Aditya Roy Kapoor, Pooja Bhatt, Jisshnu Sengupta, and Gulshan Grover.

Alia will be also seen playing a crucial role in the big-budget movie 'Brahmastra' directed by Ayan Mukherji. The film is loaded with an ensemble star cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and Dimple Kapadia.