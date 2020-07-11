For minimizing healthcare workers' contact with patients who test positive for coronavirus and contaminated surroundings, two state-of-the-art low-cost autonomous vehicles have been designed by the PGI in collaboration with the IIT-Ropar.

The concept was ideated by G.D. Puri, dean (academics) and head, department of anesthesia and intensive care, PGIMER, Chandigarh. He also conceptualized the devices, along with researchers from IIT Ropar.

He said that attempts are on to minimize the danger and making multiple affordable options to ensure better safety for the COVID-19 team in addition to SOPs being followed. This led to the creation of 'Medi-Sarathi' and 'Al-Powered Trolley'.

Meet AI-powered Medi-Sarathi

He added, "These are special, affordable and customized solutions for our local needs, which have already been rigorously tested at PGIMER's labs before being launched."

He further stated that articles can be transported between buildings using Medi-Sarathi, which is a drone-based device.

Rohit Sharma, associate professor at the department of electrical engineering, IIT Ropar, said that Medi-Sarathi is controlled using a remote control and is equipped with thermal RGB cameras for human body temperature and sanitization capability.

Sharma further added that deploying the remote trolley in high-infection zones in order to deliver essential supplies will be easy with artificial intelligence (AI). The features of the trolley include uncovering any possible obstruction and medical personnel's movement.

PGIMER director Dr. Jagat Ram said that it is indeed a challenge to ensure the health and safety of frontline corona warriors as COVID-19 cases are on a rise and cutting down the possible danger is always the utmost priority.

Meanwhile, 13 fresh cases of COVID-19 cases were reported in Chandigarh on Friday. The tally had gone up to 536. Those infected with the virus include a 58-year-old woman, who is an accountant at the PGIMER.

In Chandigarh, the total number of cured patients has risen to 408 and there are 121 active cases in the city with seven deaths reported so far.