The BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government has decided to impose a complete lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts from 8 pm on 14th July to 5 am on 23rd July in the wake of the rising coronavirus cases.

"Complete lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts from 8 pm on 14th July to 5 am on 23rd July in view rising Covid-19 cases," a news release from Karnataka Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated.

However, the essential services will be exempted from it, the Karnataka Chief Minister's Office (CMO) confirmed. "Hospitals, groceries, fruit, vegetable and grocery shops will remain open and the medical and post-graduate exams scheduled will be held," the state government's notification read.

Bengaluru detects 2,313 new coronavirus cases

The announcement comes as Bengaluru detects 2,313 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the state's overall tally to 33,418. Also, 57 more deaths took the state's death toll to 543.