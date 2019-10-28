After making an excellent start at the box office, Housefull 4 witnessed a big drop in its collection over the weekend.

The film had a huge hype around it, and that reflected on its opening day business. Housefull 4 collected Rs 19.08 crore on its first day, setting the box office ringing. Although it was expected that the movie would witness bigger numbers as the weekend starts, the figures actually went down.

The Akshay Kumar starrer collected Rs 18.81 crore on Saturday, taking its earning to Rs 37.89 crore at the domestic market. As the nation is busy celebrating Diwali on Sunday, Housefull 4 suffered a major drop in its collection on day 3.

The comedy-drama reportedly witnessed a drop of around 35 per cent on Sunday as compared to its day 2 collection. The evening shows ran quite dull, leaving the movie struggling to earn even Rs 10 crore on its first Sunday.

Housefull 4 collected Rs 10.50 crore on Sunday at the Indian box office, according to early estimates. Exact figures are awaited. It looks like apart from Diwali celebration, negative word of mouth and critics' reviews have also affected the film's collection.

Nonetheless, Monday being a national holiday, Housefull 4 is likely to enjoy better occupancy and will cross Rs 50 crore mark conveniently. However, considering the genre and the time of release, Housefull 4's collection has not been much impressive till now.