Akshay Kumar's latest release Housefull 4 has had an excellent start at the box office on opening day, but the film's collection witnessed no growth on its day 2.

The comedy-drama has had a good opening day earning of Rs 18.85 crore on Friday. While it was expected that the movie will witness a massive jump in business on the weekend, nothing of that sort happened.

Housefull 4 even reportedly suffered a dip in its morning show business as compared to the first day but managed to balance it with better earning towards the evening shows. The film collected Rs 17 crore (approximately) at the Indian box office on Saturday, according to early estimates. Exact figures are awaited.

With such a big collection on opening day, it was expected that Housefull 4 would witness huge rise in its collection on the second day, but that did not happen.

Since it is a pre-Diwali release, a big set of the potential audience might be busy with the celebrations. Also, negative critics' reviews might have affected its business to a great extent. Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see how the movie fares on Sunday and on Diwali holiday.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Housefull 4 also features Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Pooja Hedge, Kriti Sanon and Kriti Kharbanda. Based on the concept of reincarnation, the film features all of these stars in double roles.