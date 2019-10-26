Housefull 4 starring Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda released on Friday with a good opening at the box office. The movie made a satisfactory box office collection on day 1.

The comedy-drama had an average advance booking but managed to earn good moolah on its first day at the Indian box office. Housefull 4 witnessed an occupancy of around 25 percent on the morning shows but picked up well during the afternoon and evening shows. The film had excellent hype around it and goodwill of the franchise further helped its day 1 collection.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Housefull 4 got released alongside Saand Ki Aankh and Made in China. But neither of the two movies could affect its opening day box office collection. Despite receiving poor reviews from the critics, the flick ended its first day with good earning. With a screen count of around 3,500 across the country, Housefull 4 collected Rs 15 crore (approximately) at the domestic market on day 1, according to early estimates exact figures are awaited.

Made on a budget of around Rs 150 crore, Housefull 4 has to keep its momentum high over the weekend to reach a decent total. Although it is a popular franchise, negative word of mouth and poor critics' reviews may affect its collection after the first weekend. The movie is based on the concept of reincarnation, where all the lead characters play double roles.