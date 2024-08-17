In a surprising move, the Congress high command on Friday removed the incumbent president of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Vikar Rasool Wani, and appointed veteran politician Tariq Hameed Karra as the new chief.

The Congress high command took this decision hours after Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced the schedule for the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to an order issued by K C Venugopal, general secretary organization, "Congress President has appointed the President and Working Presidents of the Jammu & Kashmir PCC as follows, with immediate effect Tariq Hameed Karra as PCC president and Tara Chand and Raman Bhalla as working presidents.

"Congress President has also appointed Vikar Rasool Wani as Special Invitee, Congress Working Committee, with immediate effect", the order reads, adding, "Tariq Hameed Karra has been relieved from his current position as a permanent invitee, Congress Working Committee",

The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing PCC President, Vikar Rasool Wani.

Infighting in Cong started after the debacle in Lok Sabha polls

Infighting in the Jammu and Kashmir Congress started after the party lost both the Lok Sabha seats of Jammu province. The party had contested only two seats and lost both to the BJP.

Congress leaders were demanding the removal of Vikar Rasool Wani from his position as the president of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC).

As reported earlier, several party members have written to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, accusing Vikar Rasool Wani of "ruining the party" in the Union Territory.

The Congress has consistently lost the two parliamentary seats in Jammu to the BJP for three consecutive terms. In the wake of the recent defeat, many party leaders are now demanding Rasool's removal, accusing him of sidelining senior leaders, fostering internal divisions, and creating an unprecedented crisis within the party.

Reports indicate that four letters have been sent to the AICC President and the Congress Working Committee. The first letter, dated May 7, criticized Rasool for neglecting office bearers and causing significant unrest within the party. Another letter was addressed to Congress Working Committee member Tariq Karra. Former MLA Sopore Haji Rashid sent the third letter on May 30, claiming he was marginalized by Rasool during the election campaign. The fourth letter, sent on June 2 by eight general secretaries, three vice presidents, three secretaries, and a district president, further outlined Rasool's alleged misconduct.

Vikar Rasool was appointed PCC president in August 2022, succeeding former minister Ghulam Ahmad Mir. Rasool, a former legislator from Banihal, was once close to former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad but chose to lead the PCC instead of joining Azad's new party.

The J&K Congress is currently divided into two factions. One faction supports Vikar Rasool Wani, while the other aligns with Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Tariq Hamid Karra, and other senior leaders.