Ibrahim Ali Khan might not be ready to make his Bollywood debut, but netizens have already hailed him as the next big thing. The young Khan was spotted at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's grand Eid party. The event was attended by the who's who of the industry and was a night of glamour and glitz. Ibrahim made his presence felt in traditional wear and his trademark aadab.

Social media goes gaga

Needless to say, social media couldn't handle the hotness and exploded with comments. "This guy is getting hotter with age gene game strong," one user wrote. "He looks like a hero material , film me ana chahiye," another user wrote. "This boy is the next heart throb , mark my words," a social media user opined. "Exactly like Saif...splcy d way he puts his hand on his chest to say thank u," another social media user commented.

"If someday Saif is like 'yaar I don't want to make an appearance. Can Ibrahim pad up two suits and go?' And he does and he passes for Saif! That much resemblance this is," a netizen wrote. "Hottest thing on Earth," another netizen said. "Saif Ali Khan part 2," was one more comment on the picture.

Sharmila Tagore on her grand kids

"They are all very different from each other and it's really wonderful that I have two grown-up grandchildren and two very little grandchildren. So I am enjoying both. And I think Sara's interviews, I just love and I am proud of her. And Ibrahim is the only one who looks like a Pataudi. He is kind of tall and he likes cricket," Sharmila Tagore had said in a chat show about her grand kids.