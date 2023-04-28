Suhana Khan is all geared up for her big Bollywood debut. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, Suhana, enjoys a massive fan following on social media even before the release of Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Ahead of her film's release, the young lady has taken social media by storm with her scintillating beach vacation pictures.

Suhana's breathtaking pictures

In one picture, Suhana Khan can be seen slaying a cool beach vibe look. Posing in an icy blue bralette and shirt paired with beige trousers, Suhana looks breathtaking in the picture. Another snap shared by the Khan girl is of her posing in a white bikini. And we can definitely say, she is totally slaying it.

It's a perfect day on the beach. pic.twitter.com/eo13Qe9lKC — Suhana Khan (@BeingSuhanaKhan) April 27, 2023

Even before the release of her debut, celebs have been showering praise on Suhana Khan. Many are vouching for the young actress to be the next big thing in Bollywood. Neena Gupta, in an interview had also heaped praise on Suhana.

Neena Gupta heaps praise on the Khan girl

"You know who I like very much who could be a trendsetter? It's my personal opinion. Woh abhi tak aayi nahi hai kisi picture mein (She hasn't featured in any film yet). It is Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana Khan. I like Suhana very much, I like her looks, I like her figure and I like her acting whatever I have seen, I mean baat cheeth mein (while talking). I think she could be very good," Neena Gupta had said in an interview.