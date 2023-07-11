Famous television actor and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Nikki Tamboli never fails to charm her fans and followers with her drop-dead gorgeous reels and pictures on social media.

The actor oozes oomph in every outfit that she dons. Her sexy reels on Instagram often set the internet ablaze. Recently the Bigg Boss 14 fame made a head-turning appearance when she posed in a beautiful and elegant saree.

Nikki Tamboli goes braless and flaunts her breasts in a sizzling saree with a plunging blouse

The actor exuded charm and looked breathtakingly beautiful. Along with the saree, the actress wore heavy jewellery that added to her beauty. However, apart from her traditional attire and heavy jewellery, it was Nikki plunging neckline blouse that caught users attention. The actor wore a deep-neck blouse and flaunted her breasts as she posed on the reel.

The video of Nikki posing in a saree and flaunting her neckpiece in a plunging neck blouse went viral hours after the paparazzo shared it on his Instagram feed.

Netizens react

As soon as netizens spotted Nikki Tamboli looking sensuous in a saree, users trolled the actor.

A user mentioned, "Why all these women have started exposing so much ? Saree to theek se pehno". (At least wear saree properly).

Another mentioned, "All these semi-naked women are killing our culture and dignity."

On the work front, Nikki Tamboli has been part of several Tamil and Telugu movies and was even seen in the television show Sirf Tum in 2021. Nikki was opposite TV heartthrob Shaheer Shaikh in a music video titled Ek Haseena Ne. Apart from these, she was also part of special song in Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma starrer Jogira Sara Ra Ra.