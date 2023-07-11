Bollywood diva Malaika Arora never fails to impress her fans with sartorial choices, be it gym, airport, dinner date or just a casual day the entrepreneur's classy and chick outfit never fails to impress her fans.

Malaika Arora ditches pants

Recently, the actor was trolled for her vulgar dance moves at her beau actor Arjun Kapoor's birthday bash, after which she made head turns with her skimpy outfit for a real-estate ad. And now the actress at a recent outing grabbed eyeballs for her oversized hoodie. The cost of which will make your jaws drop.

The Christian Dior jacquard taffeta features the brand's signature monogram design and a waistband with its logo. On the official website of Dior, this anorak is priced at $4,200 (Rs 3,46,947 approx.)

The actor was papped entering the salon wearing a super expensive hoodie, however, the diva was trolled for donning just the hoodie and ditching bottoms.

Netizens trolled the actor for not wearing pants and schooled her to invest in track pants, jeans or pants. While some dubbed her as "vulgar".

Take a look at the comments below

A user mentioned, "She bought a shirt worth 3 lakhs, she also bought pants worth 3 thousand rupees, man."

Another user wrote, "Looks like the designer forgot to put the set below".

The next one mentioned, "There will be no money left for track pants."

Meanwhile, Malaika is grabbing headlines for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. The power couple are seen vacationing and dining in and around the city.

On the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen in 'Moving In With Malaika' which is available on Disney Plus Hotstar.