A newborn was found abandoned in a bush by two passersby who heard him crying at Achettipalli near Tamil Nadu's Hosur on Wednesday, September 26.

It seems that the baby boy was thrown into a thorn bush by an unknown person soon after the birth.

The child, who was bitten by ants all over the body, has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

"I brought him to hospital. He was bitten by ants all over the body. I want to adopt him," Mutugamma, one of the rescuers, told ANI.