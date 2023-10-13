Karisma Kapoor is a visual delight in any fashion show. Known as a fashionista in her real life too, Karisma never fails to make heads turn with her chic and effortless fashion. The diva recently walked the ramp for designer Sanjay Garg. While everything from the attire to her walk received thumbs up, it was the makeup that netizens weren't too happy about.

The non ideal makeup

To begin with, her makeup did nothing to accentuate those sharp features or give them more drama. If anything, it made her look pale and lifeless. Social media was quick to react to the makeup and a lot has been said.

"She looks stressed," wrote one user.

"Swollen face," another user wrote.

Netizens not impressed

"Everything went wrong from head to toe," a user commented. "That hair and makeup is making her look evil and haggard. Also, the lack of any accessory is further making her look macabre," another user commented. "She looks like male," a social media user commented. "As bad as her expressions .." another social media user commented.

More comments

"Horror show", "Evil", "Lifeless" were some more comments used for her makeup. Karisma Kapoor has made waves with her OTT debut. The diva had once revealed that she quit acting due to burnout.

Karisma on taking a break

"I wanted to be at home. I started working at an unusually young age. I was working right out of school, literally. And I'd done so many movies back to back. I've worked four shifts a day and three shifts a day for multiple years. I would have 8 to 10 releases every year. Thankfully, most of them were succesful. But the point was that I had done a lot of work and I think it reached a kind of burnout. And then it was my choice not to keep at it," she once said in an interview.