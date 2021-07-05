Ranveer Singh is always known for treading as his heart desires. So it didn't come as a surprise when he chose to star in a condom ad in 2014. It was quite unusual for an A-lister to endorse a condom brand till then. While industry people lauded his move, many fans and followers were in for a shock. However, it was his father's reaction that remained a fond memory for the actor.

The condom ad raised many eyebrows but also showed how Ranveer was ready to be experimental and pushing the boundaries. However, Ranveer's father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, wasn't too pleased with their son choosing to promote a condom brand. Singh's father asked him once how come he wasn't doing any endorsements and whether it entailed good money. Ranveer had spoken about the interaction with Filmcompanion in an interview.

When Ranveer broke the news

Recalling the incident, Ranveer quoted his father saying, "So I see all these actors do all these endorsements and it's good money. How come you're not doing any?" To this, Ranveer had responded, "I'll do it when the time is right. I'll do it when there's something good enough for me to do." But, nothing had prepared the Bhavnani's for what was about to come next. Their son broke the news of landing a condom deal.

Father's epic reaction

When Ranveer broke the news of bagging the condom deal, his father said, "Really? I hope you know what you're doing." The company and Ranveer Singh stayed together for several years. Ranveer not only broke the taboo around sex and condoms but also added a fresh take on the product.

However, after the actor got married to Deepika Padukone, the condom brand is said to have amicably parted ways. It was rumoured that the company believed his married status would come in between the look they wanted to project for their product.