And the wait is finally over, fans have been waiting with bated breath to see Shah Rukh Khan's picture with David Beckham. SRK had hosted a private party for the former footballer on Thursday night. Apart from SRK's family members, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were also there.

When legends meet

Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture from Mannat, where he had hosted David Beckham. He captioned the post, "Last nite with an icon...and an absolute gentleman. Have always been a big admirer but meeting him and seeing how he is with kids made me realise that the only thing that outdoes his football is his kindness and his gentle nature. My love to your family. Be well and happy my friend and get some sleep.."

For the dinner, Shah Rukh wore a black t-shirt and blue denims with a beaded necklace. Beckham wore a brown t-shirt and a striped dark blue blazer

David Beckham thanks SRK- Sonam and Anand

David Beckham also took to his social media and expressed gratitude for SRK- Gauri, Sonam and Anand Ahuja.

David Beckham shared the same picture that SRK shared on his Instagram, he made it black and white while uploading. For SRK he wrote, "Honoured to have been welcomed into this great man's home. To enjoy a meal with @iamsrk, Gauri, their beautiful children and close friends – what a special way to end my first visit to India... Thank you my friend – you and your family are welcome any time in my home..."

Sonam and Anand, wrote, "@sonamkapoor and @anandahuja - you hosted me with such warmth and kindness this week, thank you for the amazing evening you created at your home - see you again soon.."

David Beckham took to Instagram stories and shared the Indian delicious delicacies that he relished in Mumbai during his visit.

Take a look

Fans couldn't contain their excitement and showered love on the snap of David and Shah Rukh Khan.

After meeting and dining with SRK, David left for Britain during the wee hours on Friday.

Sonam and Anand Ahuja hosted a star-studded bash

On Wednesday night, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja hosted a star-studded affair bash for former football maverick David Beckham in Mumbai. Galaxy of Stars attended the bash putting their best fashion foot forward. Celebs greeted the football star dined with him and later clicked candid pictures.

Former football maverick David Beckham was in Mumbai, India. During his three-day visit here as part of his tour as UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassador.

The International Cricket Council has entered into a partnership with UNICEF to empower women and girls and promote inclusion and gender equality through cricket.

Work front

After the success of Jawaan, SRK will be seen next in director Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which is all set to hit the theatres and will be released during Christmas 2023. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu in pivotal roles.