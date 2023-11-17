Former football maverick David Beckham was in Mumbai, India. During his three-day visit here as part of his tour as UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassador, he attended several high-profile parties and met many celebrities. He also watched the ICC World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand live from Wankhade.

After India's momentous win, David Beckham attended a welcome party that was hosted by Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja.

David Beckham dines with SRK in Mannat before he leaves the city

The party was attended by Ambani, Aditya Thackery, Kapoor family, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika and Arjun among others.

Beckham left Mumbai on Thursday, and before leaving the city, the footballer attended a dinner party hosted by Shah Rukh Khan in Mannat.

After visiting SRK, he left Mumbai in the early hours of Friday.

David Beckham was seen entering SRK's residence and he waved and smiled at the paps who were waiting to catch a glimpse of him.

At SRK's dinner party, Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Anand took to social media to share a group picture from the party and tagged Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, their children Aaryan and Suhana and his father-in-law Anil Kapoor.

Anand shared snaps that show the footwear of SRK, Gauri Aryan and Suhana and their faces were missing, "Mumbai Nights ."We won't be distracted by comparison if we're captivated by purpose."

Netizens are waiting for inside pictures from the party that show what Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan and Suhana must have donned for the private dinner.

Apart from a star-studded night, David Beckham also joined Sara Ali Khan for a conversation at the Meta office in Mumbai.

Beckham also visited the Antilla on Thursday to visit Mumbai Indians owners, the Ambani family.

David Beckham was last seen in the Netflix docuseries 'Beckham' that explored his life and career as a soccer player.