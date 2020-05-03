This Sunday, all three services of the Indian armed forces showed solidarity with Corona warriors with the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The IAF chopper showered flower petals on the Police War Memorial in the national capital to pay tribute to police officers keeping the law and order across India in the time of coronavirus crisis.

The flypast began today morning with Air Force aircraft seen flying over the Dal Lake in Srinagar.

The two the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft were photographed over Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh after they took flight from Srinagar.

IAF's Su-30MKI fighter aircraft presenting aerial salute over Guwahati to express gratitude towards corona warriors.

"The Air Force will conduct a flypast from Srinagar to Thiruvananthapuram and another one starting from Dibrugarh in Assam to Kutch in Gujarat. It will include both transport and fighter aircraft," CDS General Bipin Rawat said at a press conference earlier, along with the three service chiefs.

The Indian Army and the Indian Navy too joined in.

The Army will also conduct band displays along some of the Covid-19 hospitals in almost every district of the country, Rawat said, adding that the Indian Navy will also be displaying their formation on the sea to express solidarity with the frontline workers.

The armed forces will also lay wreath at the police memorial on May 3 to exhibit support for the police forces.

CDS Rawat hailed the frontline healthcare workers at this juncture when India is battling with the Covid-19 outbreak.

"On behalf of armed forces, we want to thank all Covid-19 warriors," he said, expressing his gratitude to the doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, police, home guards alike.

India on Friday announced the extension of its current lockdown by another two weeks till May 17.

(With agency inputs)