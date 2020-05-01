The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and the other three serving military chiefs -- Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane and IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria -- will hold a press conference on important issues on Friday (May 1) evening.

The interaction with the press is scheduled for 6 pm today. This is the first time CDS Rawat and the three military chiefs are going to hold a joint press conference.

The heads of all three services on Thursday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to take stock of the overall preparedness of the armed forces in dealing with the Covid-19 outbreak. CDS Rawat was also present at the meeting.

News agency PTI reported that Rajnath Singh is learnt to have enquired the top military brass about their preparedness to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and measures taken to protect the armed forces personnel against the respiratory disease,

(Awaiting more updates)