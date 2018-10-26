We may be seeing a lot (really a lot) of phones with notches, but the trend is slowly starting to shift towards truly bezel-less screens. Xiaomi, which was one of the first to launch truly bezel-less phones, recently introduced Mi MIX 3, and Oppo set new design goals for OEMs with its Find X smartphone. Now, Huawei's sub-brand Honor is launching Magic 2 smartphone, but leaks just don't stop coming.

Honor Magic 2 is expected to be launched at an event on October 31, but several leaks about the phone have already ousted most of the details. The latest leak shows the Honor Magic 2 in its full glory. The official looking renders confirm three gradient colours, Silver, Blue and Pink, that will be unveiled at the upcoming event.

The leaked images also confirm various other aspects of the Honor Magic 2, which have already been revealed in the past. The rear panel features a triple camera setup, which is expected to have 16MP standard lens, 24MP black and white sensor and a 16MP telephoto lens. On the front, the Honor Magic 2 also features a triple lens setup, which combines 16MP+2MP+2MP sensors for depth effect and face unlock.

The overall design of the Honor Magic 2 is pretty impressive. At first glance it looks like the Find X design with a slider holding the front cameras. The photos do not show a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, which confirms in-display fingerprint sensor. The power button and volume controls are on the right side of the phone and the display has curved edges.

Other features of the Honor Magic 2 include a 6.39-inch Full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 but no notch. The timing of the Honor Magic 2's launch clashes with two major events. OnePlus is launching its OnePlus 6T in New York on October 29, which was originally slated to launch on October 30 but got moved to avoid clash with Apple's Special event on October 30.