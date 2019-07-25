Honor is a familiar name in the budget, mid-range smartphone industry, bringing masses the latest technology at best prices. Huawei's sub-brand is also famous for its timely sales, where it gives its best phones at discounted products. Now, Honor is hosting another great opportunity for shoppers to pick up its phones at never-seen-before prices.

Honor is hosting Friendship Days sale well ahead of the Friendship Day celebrations, allowing shoppers to place an order for a new phone and get it in time before the occasion. Friendship Day will be celebrated on August 4 this year, and Honor's Friendship Days sale started on July 25 and goes on till July 29.

During the sale, interested shoppers can head over to Amazon India to take advantage of the offers. It's worth pointing out that the discount prices are not reflecting on Honor's official online store, which means the sale is exclusive to Amazon India.

Below are the best of Honor Friendship Days sale offers:

Honor View20

This has to be the best deal from Honor during the ongoing sale. Honor View20 was launched starting at Rs 38,999 last year, but it has since been reduced to Rs 37,999 on its official store. With the discount, buyers can get the base model with 6GB + 128GB configuration for Rs 25,999, saving Rs 12,000 in a straight discount. The deal is further sweetened with a free pair of Honor AM61 Sport Bluetooth earphones worth Rs 3,499.

At this price point, Honor View20 is definitely a steal. It comes with dual rear camera setup, combining 48MP primary sensor and a ToF 3D secondary lens. The handset sports a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display with a 25MP punch-hole camera on the front. The handset is powered by Kirin 980 chipset, Android Pie-based Magic UI 2.0 and 4,000mAh battery with 18W SuperCharge fast charging support.

Honor 8X

Honor View20 might be an excellent deal, but if it is out of budget for some buyers then there are other offers in hand. Honor 8X is one such choice, which gets an attractive discount during the sale. Honor 8X is available for Rs 11,999 on Amazon India, which is down from Rs 14,999 on the company's official online store.

Honor 10 Lite

Another alternative to Honor 8X is the Honor 10 Lite, which is also discounted from its regular Rs 13,999 price tag. Amazon India is selling the device for Rs 9,999, making it even more affordable than the Honor 8X.

Honor Play

Finally, Amazon India has listed Honor Play in the sale, which is available for Rs 12,999. These offers on Honor smartphones are also accompanied by No Cost EMI, attractive exchange offers, cashback offers with select banks and discount on accessories.

If you still haven't had the chance to check out the Honor Friendship Days deals, you still haven't lost the opportunity.