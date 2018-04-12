Huawei's e-brand Honor has announced a five-day Honor Blockbuster Days Sale on Amazon India. The sale begins today, April 12, and will run till Monday, April 16, 2018.

Meanwhile, Amazon.in is also hosting an 'iPhone Fest' which will also conclude on April 16.

As part of the Honor Blockbuster Days sale, the company will offer discounts, exchange offers and no cost EMI options on the Honor 7X, Honor View 10, Honor 8 Pro and Honor 6X smartphones.

Honor 7X with up to Rs 2,000 extra discount on exchange

The Honor 7X is one of the most popular smartphones in the under Rs 15,000 price category and although there is no flat discount on the smartphone, the phone can be availed with exciting exchange offers.

The Honor 7X 32GB storage variant is listed at Rs 12,999 but customers opting for exchange can get up to Rs 11,125 off. The exchange offer includes Rs 1,000 extra discount on the exchange value of your old phone.

Buyers opting for the 64GB variant priced at Rs 15,999 can avail up to Rs 14,398 off on exchange, which includes additional Rs 2,000 discount.

Additionally, both the variants are available under no-cost EMI option.

Honor 8 Pro with Rs 7,000 flat discount

The Honor 8 Pro listed at Rs 22,999, which is a Rs 7,000 cheaper from its original MRP Rs 29,999. The Honor 8 pro is available in midnight black and navy blue color options and comes with only a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

However, the midnight black variant seems to have gone out-of-stock at the time of filing this story.

Honor 8 Pro features a 5.7-inch Quad HD 2K (2560x1440p) display. It is powered by Kirin 960 processor along with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.The handset sports two 12MP cameras on the rear and an 8MP selfie camera on the front.

Honor 6X 4GB variant with Rs 4,000 discount

The Amazon sale is offering Honor 6X with a discount of Rs 4,000 after which the 4GB RAM variant with 64GB of storage is available at RS 9,999, down from its original retail price of Rs 13,999.

Honor 6X comes with a 5.5-inch full HD display, Kirin 655 processor, and a 3340mAh battery. It sports a combination of 12MP + 2MP cameras at the back and an 8MP selfie camera at the front.

Honor View 10 exchange offer

Like the Honor 7X, the flagship Honor View 10 does not come with any discounts, but there is an exchange offer where customers can get up to Rs 13,638 off on trading their older device for a brand new Honor View 10. The Honor View 10 is priced at Rs 29,999.

The Honor View 10 is currently the most powerful Honor smartphone and it features Huawei's flagship Kirin 970 SoC along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The AI-powered smartphone also offers a dual-camera setup with 20MP + 12MP sensors at the rear and a 13Mp camera upfront.

Read more