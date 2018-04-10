Amazon India will be hosting a 7-day iPhone shopping bonanza called 'iPhone Fest' on its website. As part of the sale, Amazon.in will offer exciting discounts on the entire range of iPhones including the latest iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s and the iPhone SE.

Besides, there are discounts on select Apple Watch models as well.

Additionally, customers can avail up to Rs 5,000 instant discount on purchasing the iPhone using their HDFC Bank credit/debit cards.

The sale begins Tuesday, April 10, and will conclude Monday, April 16, 2018.

Apple iPhone X 64GB variant at Rs 79,999 and 256GB variant at Rs 97,999

If you've been looking to buy the best that Apple has to offer, then this is the right time to make that decision. Under Amazon's iPhone Fest the 64GB variant of the iPhone X is available at Rs 79,999, down from its MRP Rs 95,390.

The iPhone X 256GB variant is listed at Rs 97,999, down from Rs 1,08,930.

To make the deal even sweeter, Amazon is offering an instant discount of Rs 5,000 for customers who purchase the phone using HDFC Bank credit/debit card. What this means is that the iPhone X can be effectively purchased starting Rs 74,999.

Those opting for exchange can also avail an exchange discount of up to Rs 15,900 on swapping their old smartphone with a brand new iPhone X.

iPhone 8 Plus 64GB at Rs 65,999 and 256GB at Rs 79,999

In case, the iPhone X is a little over your budget then the iPhone 8 Plus 64GB is available at Rs 65,999 down from Rs 73,000. Similarly, the 256GB variant is priced at Rs 79,999 (MOP Rs 86,000).

Both the phones are available with Rs 3,000 instant cashback with HDFC Bank cards.

iPhone 8 64GB at Rs 54,999 and 256GB at Rs 68,999

Amazon's iPhone Fest has listed the iPhone 8 64GB variant at Rs 54,999, which is around Rs 9,000 less than its Retail Price of Rs 64,000. The iPhone 8 256GB model is at Rs 68,999 (MRP Rs 77,000).

The iPhone 8 64GB and 256GB models are also listed with Rs 3,000 instant cashback with HDFC Bank cards.

iPhone 7 Plus 32GB at Rs 56,999 and iPhone 7 Plus 128GB at Rs 64,999

Further down the line, the iPhone 7 Plus 32GB is listed at Rs 56,999 (MRP Rs 59,999), while the 128GB storage variant is available at RS 64,999.

In addition to this, there is Rs 2,000 instant cashback discount that on HDFC bank credit/debit cards on the phones.

iPhone 7 32GB at Rs 41,999 and 128GB at Rs 54,999

For those looking to buy an iPhone in the under Rs 55,000 price range, the sale has the iPhone 7 32GB at Rs 41,999 (MRP Rs 52,370) and the iPhone 7 128GB variant at Rs 54,999.

Also, the phones are available with Rs 2,000 instant cashback discount that on HDFC bank credit/debit cards.

iPhone 6S Plus 32GB at Rs 37,999 and iPhone 6S 32GB at Rs 33,999

Customers looking for cheaper options can look at the iPhone 6S 32GB or the bigger iPhone 6S Plus 32GB which are being offered at Rs 33,999 and Rs 37,999 respectively.

The iPhone 6S is eligible for Rs 1,500 instant cashback with HDFC Bank cards, while customers preferring the iPhone 6S Plus will get Rs 2,000.

iPhone 6 32GB at Rs 23,999

In the budget segment (i.e. in Apple terms), the iPhone 6 with 32GB storage which retails around Rs 27,000 on regular days can be purchased at Rs 23,999 with an instant discount of RS 1,250 applicable on using HDFC bank cards.

iPhone SE 32GB at Rs 17,999

The cheapest iPhone currently on sale – the iPhone SE – is available at Rs 17,999. It can be brought along with an instant cashback of Rs 1,000 via HDFC bank.

The handset sells for around Rs 20,999 on regular days.

Discounts on Apple Watches

In addition to iPhones, the iPhone Fest on Amazon India also offers discounts on a couple of Apple Watch models. The Apple Watch Series 3 38mm model is listed at Rs 29,980, down from Rs 33,380 and the Apple Watch Series 3 42mm is available at Rs 30,999.