Huawei's online sub-brand has a strong smartphone portfolio that brings feature-rich smartphones at competitive prices. The recently-launched Honor 10 is on the same league as OnePlus 6 and now Asus Zenfone 5Z, but it lacked one key feature to level with its rivals.

Honor had launched the Honor 10 with 6GB RAM, while other features remained top-of-the-line. To make up for its shortcoming, Honor has now released a new variant dubbed Honor 10 GT that has 8GB RAM – same as OnePlus 6 and Asus Zenfone 5Z.

According to Honor, the Honor 10 GT, where "GT" stands for GPU Turbo technology, boosts the performance of the smartphone by 60 percent while saving battery by 30 percent. When we reviewed the Honor 10 back in May, we felt the need for more power to prevent unexpected lags. Hopefully, the GT variant fixes that.

IBTimes India/Sami Khan

There's no way we can test it immediately as the mighty Honor 10 GT is currently available in China and it will be available at Honor's online store and JD.com July 24 onwards. The pricing of the Honor 10 GT with 8GB RAM wasn't revealed, but we can expect it to be slightly higher than the 6GB RAM model, which sells for ¥2,599 in China and Rs 32,999 in India.

If you already bought the Honor 10, there's no need to be disappointed. The new GPU Turbo technology that powers the new Honor 10 8GB variant will be available to other Honor 10 models. The rollout will begin in major markets such as Middle East, Asia Pacific, India and Europe starting next month.

To compare the Honor 10 GT with the current 4GB and 6GB RAM models, there isn't much that has changed. The handset still features a 5.84-inch Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio, dual AI camera with 24MP and 16MP sensors at the back and a 24MP front snapper.

Under the hood, Honor 10 GT packs Huawei's proprietary HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor and has 128GB onboard storage. There's a 3,400mAh battery that powers the handset to easily last a full day with mixed usage.