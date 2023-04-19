Honey Singh and girlfriend Tina Thadani have called it quits. The couple broke up this month, exactly a year after they had started dating. Tina came into Honey's life after the rapper went through his bitter divorce. Honey Singh had credited Tina for his re-birth and revealed that he had to chase after her for months before she was finally convinced to give him a chance.

When Honey gushed over Tina

"I'm very happy because of her. She changed my life, gave me inspiration and gave me my third birth. This is my third re-birth and it's happening because of her and my mom-dad's blessings," Honey had said in an interview. Tina had come into Honey's life after he was going through a divorce from wife, Shalini. The two washed their dirty linen in public and there was a lot of mudslinging involved.

There were reports that Honey paid an alimony of Rs 1 crore for the divorce settlement. In 2021, rapper's wife Shalini Talwar had accused him and his family of domestic violence, mental harassment, cheating and financial fraud.

Honey's bitter divorce

"I have never issued a public statement or press note in the past despite being subjected to harsh criticism for my lyrics, speculation on my health, & negative media coverage in general. However, I see no merit in maintaining a studied silence this time because some of the allegations have been directed at my family my old parents and younger sister who have stood by me during some very difficult and trying times and comprise my world. The allegations are cynical and defaming in nature (sic)," Honey Singh had then issued a statement.