Rapper-singer Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar are finally officially divorced. Reports state that the Punjabi singer, who is popularly known as YoY o Honey Singh, has paid an alimony of Rs 1 crore for the divorce settlement.

In 2021, rapper's wife Shalini Talwar had accused him and his family of domestic violence, mental harassment, cheating and financial fraud.

Honey Singh aacused in domestic violence case

After the allegations, Honey Singh had issued a statement on his social media handle calling the accusations "false and malicious". He had also requested his fans not to draw conclusions based on the accusations and said "the allegations are subject to be proven."

In a detailed statement, the singer had written, "I have never issued a public statement or press note in the past despite being subjected to harsh criticism for my lyrics, speculation on my health, & negative media coverage in general. However, I see no merit in maintaining a studied silence this time because some of the allegations have been directed at my family my old parents and younger sister who have stood by me during some very difficult and trying times and comprise my world. The allegations are cynical and defaming in nature (sic)."

Couple reached settlement for alimony and maintenance

He added, "I have been associated with the industry for over 15 years and worked with artists and musicians across the country. Everyone is aware of my relationship with my wife, who has been an integral part of my crew for more than a decade now and always accompanied me to my shoots, events, and meetings. I strongly refute all the allegations but will not comment any further because the matter is sub-judice before the Court of Law."

On Thursday, September 8, the duo reached to a settlement for alimony and maintenance during mediation proceedings in Delhi's Saket court in the presence of judge Vinod Kumar.

The next hearing of the case will be on 20 March, 2023, in which the next motion will be heard.