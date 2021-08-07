Days after wife Shalini Talwar accused Honey Singh and his family of domestic violence, the rapper-and-singer has issued an official statement. Honey Singh has called the accusations false and odious. He has also said that he is pained and in distress over the malicious accusations. Honey added that he wouldn't say much on the matter as it is sub-judice.

Shalini's accusations

Honey Singh's wife, Shalini Talwar, had accused him and the family of driving her out of their home. She had also accused her father-in-law of inappropriately touching her once while she was changing. Shalini has accused Honey Singh of having casual sex with over 100 women.

She has also said that Honey Singh was allegedly expecting his name to crop up during the #metoo movement and she had promised to support him owing to their decade-long relationship.

Honey Singh's statement

"I am deeply pained and distressed by the false and malicious allegations levied against me and my family by my companion/wife of 20 years, Mrs Shalini Talwar. The allegations are severely odious," Honey Singh said.

"I have never issued a public statement or press note in the past despite being subjected to harsh criticism for my lyrics, speculation on my health, & negative media coverage in general. However, I see no merit in maintaining a studied silence this time because some of the allegations have been directed at my family – my old parents and younger sister – who have stood by me during some very difficult and trying times and comprise my world. The allegations are cynical and defaming in nature," he further said.

The statement further read, "I have been associated with the industry for over 15 years and worked with artists and musicians across the country. Everyone is aware of my relationship with my wife, who has been an integral part of my crew for more than a decade now and always accompanied me to my shoots, events, and meetings. I strongly refute all the allegations but will not comment any further because the matter is sub-judice before the Court of Law. I have full faith in the judicial system of this country, and I am confident that the truth will be out soon."

"The allegations are subject to be proven and the Hon'ble Court has provided me with an opportunity to reply to such allegations. In the meantime, I humbly request my fans and public at large to not draw any conclusion about me and my family until the Hon'ble Court pronounces a verdict after hearing both the sides. I am confident that justice will be served, and honesty will win. As always, I'm grateful for all the love and support of my fans and well-wishers, who inspire me to work hard and make good music.Thank you! Yo Yo Honey Singh," he concluded.