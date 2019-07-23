One of the most celebrated music composers, Yo Yo Honey Singh is super thrilled to work with the 'Golden Star' Malkhit Singh in his new venture, and everyone is going crazy to witness the magic that this duo is all set to create.

The rapper recently expressed, "This is the biggest collaboration of my life. I was around 12-15 years old when I heard his song Gur Nal Ishq Mitha, then Malkit Singh made a remix of it during my young days. I never thought I would be able to collaborate with someone like him".

Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha was originally sung by Malkhit Singh and in the original version, the singer didn't feature in the video, while in the Yo Yo Remake, he will be seen in the video as well.

Recently, he shared a picture of the poster on his social media and captioned it as, "Desikalakaar"

Featuring "The Golden Star" Feelin so crazy, me with the legend himself - Much love n respect". This sure goes on to prove how excited the singer himself is!

The duo is creating a lot of buzz since the poster came out and their colorful Punjabi avatar in it is something which is loved by all. This song is all set to release on July 24.

The year, 2018 has been a rocking year for Yo Yo Honey Singh as he has delivered many chartbusters namely, Dil Chori and Chote Chote Peg, This Party Is Over Now, Rangtaari to Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani, featuring single Urvashi Rautela.