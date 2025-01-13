Honey Singh is back and how! One of the most popular rappers of the country, Singh has been delivering chartbusters ever since his return from rehab.

The Blue Hai Paani Paani singer has now taken his rapping a notch higher with a new Haryanvi anthem featuring none other than, Shehnaaz Gill.

The announcement of the collaboration had left their fans excited and now that the video is here, it was every ounce worth the wait.

Back by T-Series, Sheeshe Wali Chunni, has than Haryanvi flavour that will make you shake your legs. Shehnaaz Gill's thumkas and dance moves have further amplified the song's entertainment quotient. Let's take a look at what social media has to say on this collaboration.

Social media reactions

"Can't get any bigger than this," wrote a user. "Katrina and Emperor of Punjab together," another user commented. "Killed it," a social media user wrote. "Desi vibe," another social media user commented. "Shehnaaz and Honey Singh is a dream collaboration," read a comment. "His voice and her moves, banger hit of 2025," another comment read.

Honey Singh on bipolar disorder

A documentary on the life of the rapper titled - Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous - recently released on Netflix. Apart from alcoholism and drug addiction, Honey Singh also spoke about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

"It was bipolar disorder. There were psychotic symptoms as well. What happens then is that your mind goes out of control. You start seeing dreams while you're awake. I would get scared even when my maid used to come thinking she'd be laughing at me, she was wiping blood off the floor, etc. It was a weird feeling. I thought I'd never be able to meet my parents again. I saw hell. I wished for death every day," the Millionaire singer said.

However, beating all odds, Honey Singh is now back and his comeback has been touted as bigger and better than before.