Netflix's new documentary, Yo Yo Honey Singh Famous, sheds light on the highs and lows of the ace rapper's life. From his controversies to his contributions to Indian music, the documentary takes a look at the singer - rapper's life beyond just the glamour and the glitz. In one segment, Honey Singh reveals how Salman approached him for a rap in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song.

Honey is seen telling to the camera that he has received a song from Salman for which the actor wants a rap segment. He added how the superstar wanted him to not just rap but also sing the song.

Honey made rap in 30 mins

"Salman Khan has sent me this song. This song is made, and he wants me to rap in it. He is shooting for the song in the next two days. I have gotten this opportunity to sing this song, and he has also asked me if I want to rap in this song. So, we will see," he is seen saying into the camera.

Salman praises Honey Singh

"We will have to come up with a rap for the song," the Blue Hai Paani Paani singer is seen telling his team. Salman Khan is then seen entering the camera and saying how Honey Singh came up with the rap within half an hour. Salman also adds how the song is a cool fun mix for the kids and lauded how the rapper prepared it within thirty minutes.

"I was shooting for Bhaijaan in Hyderabad, and I had this thought, so I gave it to Honey. He went to the studio, and in half an hour, he finished the rap. Then I requested Honey to come and be in the song with us. It's a really cool song for kids," Salman says.