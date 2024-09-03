Famous rapper and performer Yo Yo Honey Singh is one of the most loved singers and rappers. The GOAT performer has got the entire generation grooving to his songs. Some of the most loved songs include Blue Eyes, Dope Shope, and High Heels among others.

The rapper was at his peak when life hit him hard. Honey Singh was away from the limelight and slipped into depression. His sudden disappearance and news of his undergoing treatment left his fans disheartened.

There were reports that Honey Singh had battled alcoholism and was under the influence of drugs.

After a hiatus, Honey Singh is all set to get back to the groove and in the music industry. Amid family feuds and drug abuse, the rapper is trying hard to make an impact with his music albums and live concerts.

'The most stupid song I have ever written in my life is Blue Hai Paani Paani': Yo Yo Honey Singh

Recently, the actor spoke about his least favourite song. In a candid chat with The Lallantop, the rapper-singer called his chart-topping track Sunny Sunny from Yaariyan the stupidest song he ever wrote.

"The most stupid song I have ever written in my life is Blue Hai Paani Paani'. Yeh koi gana hai? Aaj blue hai pani pani aur din bhi sunny sunny. Yeh koi gana hai, bakwas hai yeh toh. Sachi bataoon toh sare gaane dekho, tuk hai koi? Sar pair hai? Gana hai 'Brown Rang' mujhe samajh mein aata hai, tareeke se likha hua. Blue Eyes hai, tareef ho rahi hai husna ki (The most stupid song I have ever written in my life is 'Blue Hai Paani Paani.' Is that even a song? Today, the water is blue, and the day is sunny—what kind of song is that? It's nonsense. Honestly, if you look at all those songs, do they make any sense? Do they have any head or tail? Now, 'Brown Rang' I can understand, it's written properly. 'Blue Eyes' is about praising beauty."

Lungi Dance and Party All Night are equally ridiculous. He said, "Pata nahi kya kar raha tha main aur log sar pe bitha rahe the (Don't know what I was doing, and people were putting me on a pedestal)."

Lungi Dance was released in 2013 and was a tribute to South superstar Rajinikanth. The song became a chartbuster.

Work Front

Honey Singh's latest album Glory was released on August 26. The rapper is also geared up for a Netflix documentary based on his life, titled Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous.