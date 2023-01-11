Honey Singh has been making news and how! After coming clean on his drug abuse and rehabilitation, the singer is ready to bounce back. Currently making news for his new girlfriend – Tina Thadani – the rapper is being roasted for one of his old videos, where he is seen talking about depression and anxiety. Singh's opinion on mental health has made netizens troll him.

What Honey Singh said...

This is what the Love Dose singer said. "Anxiety, depression kuch bhi nahi hota. Wo Ek Sardi Zukham Hai. Psychiatrist Ke Paas Mat Jao. Mummy ko batao k udaas hoon. Baat karo, vo joke sunayega, gana suna dega. Anxiety jaisa kuch nai hai, yeh wahi hai jo exam se pahle hoti thi. (Anxiety, depression is nothing. It is like a flu. Don't go to a psychiatrist. Go to your mother and tell her you are sad. Talk to her, she will sing or share a joke)," he told TOI.

Netizens irked

"Says the guy who suffered it all at once," one user said.

"That's funny coming from you," wrote another user.

"I am shocked beyond belief," one more social media user said.

"Are you for real man?" asked a netizen.

"Wasn't he the one who suffered from bipolar disorder?" questioned another netizen.

Singh's bipolar disorder

"When I collapsed, when I [was diagnosed with] bipolar disorder and started to have psychotic symptoms on the sets of Raw Star, I realised something was wrong with my brain, something had happened to it. I wanted to rectify it. My family said, 'You are bound by contract, you will get sued. There will be a huge loss.' I said, 'I don't care. I have to fix this.' It took me five years," Honey Singh had once said in an interview with Sidharth Kannan.