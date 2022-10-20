After his divorce was finalised last month, Rapper-singer Yo Yo Honey Singh has again hit the headlines for his relationship status. A couple of days ago, Honey Singh surprised his fans when he shared a picture of himself holding hands with a mysterious woman without revealing the faces. However, the caption hinted at the rapper's new romantic partner.

On Tuesday, October 18, Honey shared a close-up shot of two hands and captioned it, "Its all about us You n Me !! My song Together Forever is out now!! Make reels with ur loved ones." While many people thought that the singer is trying to reveal that he is dating now, some also thought that it was simply a part of promotions for his new single 'Together Forever'. Reacting to the post, one user commented, "new marriage kar hi lo paaji ab." Another said, "new bhabhi hai".

Is Honey Singh dating?

On Wednesday, a Reddit user who goes by the name Bolly Blinds N Gossip, shared a post claiming that the woman Honey is dating is model and actor Tina Thadani. To prove the claim, the user added a photo posted by Honey Singh along with a picture of Thadani. One of the photos which was zoomed-in focussed on the bracelet Tina was wearing and they found out that the same bracelet was worn by the woman in Honey's picture. The post carousel also featured an old click of Honey and Tina.

Fans have mixed reactions

A few netizens were also fast enough to find out that both of them have been commenting and liking each other's pictures on social media for quite some time.

However, one Reddit user said that the bracelets may not be the same. "Don't see the bracelet matching. The first pic bracelet has two nuts and the 2nd and 3rd has a pearl. Also the first pic bracelet has a texture and the other one is smooth," read the comment. But neither Honey nor Tina have addressed the rumours yet.

The 39-year-old rapper was earlier married to Shalini Talwar from 2011 to 2022 but they ended their marriage after Shalini accused him of domestic violence. Their divorce was finalized last month with the rapper giving Shalini a whopping Rs. 1 crore alimony for the dissolution of their marriage.