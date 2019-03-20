Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, March 20, sharpened his attack at the Congress party through his latest blog, in which he wrote that the people of the country voted for "honesty over dynasty" and "development over decay" in the 2014 general elections. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared his blog, saying the biggest casualty of dynastic politics are institutions.

With fewer than ten weeks left until India's next national government is announced, PM Modi listed the achievements of the BJP-led NDA government since 2014 and also asked citizens of the nation to "think wisely" before going to cast their votes. "As you go to vote- remember the past and how one family's desire for power cost the nation so greatly. If they could do it then, they can surely do it now. Eternal vigilance remains the price of liberty," the PM wrote.

Praising the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) governance in India since the party came to power, PM Modi wrote: "Indians were tired of our beloved nation being in the Fragile Five, where corruption, cronyism, and nepotism made headlines instead of anything positive."

"India voted to shed the baggage of the past in pursuit of a better future," he added. PM Modi said the mandate of 2014 was "epoch-making" as it was the first time in Indian history when a non-dynastic party came to power with a complete majority.

'India first' instead of 'family first'

Attacking the Congress party, PM Modi said the government has been working for "India first" instead of "family first". Listing out the achievements of the BJP-led NDA government, PM said the Indian economy has been the "cynosure of the world's eyes".

"India has made remarkable achievements in sanitation coverage (from 38% in 2014 to 98% now), banking the unbanked, financing the un-financed, building futuristic infrastructure, homes for the homeless, providing healthcare for the poor and educating the youth," Modi said.

Freedom of press, constitution, courts

PM Modi also penned down his thoughts on freedom of speech of press. Modi wrote, "Dynastic parties have never been comfortable with a free and vibrant press. No wonder, the very first Constitutional Amendment brought in by the Congress government sought to curtail free speech. Speaking truth to power, which is the hallmark of a free press was seen as vulgar and indecent."

The recent UPA years saw the bringing of a law that could land you in prison for posting anything offensive, he said. PM Modi even invoked the Emergency of 1975 in his speech, adding that the declaration by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi turned the nation into an overnight prison.

"Congress' modus operandi is simple- reject, discredit and threaten. If a judicial verdict goes against them, they reject it, then they discredit the judge and thereafter, talk about bringing impeachment motions against the judge," the PM wrote.