First SUV to compete against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Second SUV to go up against Hyundai Creta

2018 Honda Amaze's 2UA platform to form the base

Both SUVs expected soon after 2020.

Honda Cars India, the Indian subsidiary of the Japanese carmaker, is inching closer to the launch of second-generation Amaze compact sedan. The 2018 Honda Amaze is based on an all-new platform and it looks like the carmaker is planning to bring more SUVs using the same platform.

Honda has tasted success with recently launched WR-V crossover that features SUV attributes. The company has identified SUVs as the way forward and a report in Autocar claims Honda has decided to bring two SUVs for India.

The first model will be a sub-4 meter compact SUV that goes up against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport, and it will be priced below Rs 10 lakh. The new Amaze platform codenamed 2UA reportedly has more customization potential for different body types. Hence, the new SUV will underpin this platform.

The Honda sub-4 meter SUV is expected to go on sale by 2021 and will essentially replace WR-V. Honda is expected to make no experiment with its new project in terms of style. The compact SUV is expected to get a proper boxy design in line with the Vitara Brezza and it will be packed with features to get an edge over the rivals.

The second SUV in question will be a Hyundai Creta and Renault Duster rival. The second generation of both these SUVs are expected to come in seven-seat configuration and hence, the new Honda SUV may also opt for the 7-seat cabin. The new SUV may replace the current BR-V which has more MPV like stance even though it is called SUV by Honda. The launch of the premium SUV is also expected soon after 2020.

Honda

Honda may employ current petrol and diesel engines in the new SUV, obviously with major rework. The bigger SUV could get the Honda City's 1.5-litre petrol engine while the compact SUV may feature 1.2-litre petrol engine from the Amaze. Honda's 1.5-litre Earth Dreams diesel unit may find space under the hood of both SUVs.

Meanwhile, Honda's new SUV thrust will kick off with the new CR-V launch later this year. The model was showcased at Auto Expo 2018 in February.

Source: Autocar