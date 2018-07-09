Honda Cars India is expected to launch the new and improved Jazz soon. It was reported that new Jazz will enter the market by the end of July while dealer sources now confirm Honda will be launching the new avatar of the premium hatchback on July 19.

Honda Cars India is expected to start bookings for the Jazz facelift on July 15, reports Autocar. Being a mid-life facelift, changes in the new Jazz will be subtle, focusing only on cosmetics.

In its latest avatar, Jazz will feature a pronounced grille and a slightly bigger logo. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20 rival will get slightly profiled headlamps. Front bumper along with fog lamp position will be tweaked to accommodate overall changes.

Side profile will be carried over without major changes barring newly designed alloy wheels. At the rear, LED tail-lamps will get a mild redesign and reworked rear bumper will come with more black elements, extending sporty appeal.

The interior of 2018 Jazz is expected to carry over in the new version without any additions. The Japan-spec model has been unveiled with the option of a black-brown leather interior, with the brown hide on the seats, door cards, and steering wheel. The pattern may follow in India as well.

The latest version may get automatic headlamps and an updated infotainment system. The new infotainment system is expected to be Honda's new Digipad 2.0 loaded with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Safety Features like ABS, EBD and reverse parking sensors are expected to be offered as standard across the range. Meanwhile, the options of sunroof may be offered only in the top-spec variant.

Honda Cars India currently sells the Jazz hatchback in two engine options. The 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine develops a power of 90bhp with a torque of 110Nm at 4,800rpm, while the 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel with 100bhp of power and 200Nm torque. These engines are expected to carry over.

Source: Autocar