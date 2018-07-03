Honda Motor Company revealed the facelifted version of the Jazz hatchback in May 2017 in Japan. The new version of the Jazz was rumoured for India entry in the festive season last year while Honda didn't launch it. Reports then said that Honda is not keen on bringing the new Jazz here and it plans to focus on WR-V instead. However, emerging reports claims Honda Cars India will launch the new Jazz soon in India.

A report in Autocar India claims Honda Cars India will launch the new Jazz by the end of this month. Being a mid-life facelift, new Jazz gets subtle styling updates. The premium hatchback now has a pronouncing grille and a slightly bigger logo. Design of the headlamp has been retouched and front bumper along with fog lamp position has been tweaked to accommodate overall changes. 2018 Jazz gets newly designed alloy wheels and ORVM cover in black colour. At the rear, LED tail-lamps will get a mild redesign. The rear bumper has also reworked and now comes with more black elements, extending sporty appeal.

The basic interior layout is expected to carry over in the new Jazz. The Japan-spec model has been unveiled with the option of a black-brown leather interior, with the brown hide on the seats, door cards and steering wheel. The pattern may follow in India as well. The new version may get automatic headlamps and an updated infotainment system.

The current Jazz hatchback in India is powered by a 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that develops a power of 90bhp with a torque of 110Nm at 4,800rpm. The other engine option is the 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel with 100bhp of power and 200Nm torque. The mills are expected to carry over without any changes.

The new Honda Jazz will take on the recently refreshed Hyundai Elite i20 and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno in the Indian market.