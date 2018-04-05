Honda Cars India, the subsidiary of Japan's Honda Motor Co. Ltd, has reportedly axed its plans to bring any new versions of its Jazz premium hatchback in the country. Emerging reports suggest that the Honda plans to focus on its popular models like the WR-V and the upcoming next-generation Amaze compact sedan in India.

The dwindling sale of the Jazz has been cited as a reason for Honda deciding against bringing the model to India. Although the Jazz premium hatchback had a good start in the Indian market, the car eventually lost its charm to its rivals like Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Hyundai Elite i20. Honda had unveiled the Jazz facelift in the global market last year. Although it was rumored then that the facelift version would come to the Indian market later this year, Honda seems to have revisited its strategy and changed its plans.

Honda Jazz was re-launched in India in 2015. The model is currently offered with a 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that develops 90bhp with a torque of 110Nm at 4,800rpm and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel with 100bhp of power and 200Nm torque. Honda now also sells WR-V, the Jazz-based crossover in the country. The model is the second-largest selling car of Honda now.

The Japanese carmaker had showcased the new Amaze at the Auto Expo 2018. The compact sedan is expected to be launched in the coming months. The new Amaze will face off against the current segment leader, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, along with other models such as the Tata Tigor and Hyundai Xcent. The new avatar of the sub-four meter sedan gets major changes on the front and rear. It also gets changes in the cabin.

There have also been rumors that Honda is working on the new City sedan and it is likely to be launched by 2020. The Honda City, in its new avatar, is expected to see major overhaul from its styling to the engine. The City sedan in the new avatar is expected to get continuously variable transmission (CVT) option in the diesel version too. In the current generation City, CVT is offered in the petrol model.

Source: LiveMint