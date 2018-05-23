- New Honda Amaze is priced from Rs 5.6 lakh (base petrol) to Rs 8.67 lakh (top-end diesel)
- First car in India with diesel engine mated to CVT transmission
- 2018 Honda Amaze is based on an all-new platform
Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) launched the second generation of the Amaze sedan in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Developed at Honda R&D Asia Pacific Co. Limited and India, the 2018 Honda Amaze is making its debut in the Indian market before any other global markets.
Built on an all-new platform, the second generation Amaze incorporates Honda's spirit of innovation in research and development aiming to delight the customers. Priced from Rs 5.6 lakh (base petrol) to Rs 8.67 lakh (top-end diesel) the new sedan is the first vehicle in India to get the diesel engine-CVT transmission combo. The pricing of the Amaze is also on par with the segment leader Maruti Suzuki Dzire, giving the latter a run for its money. The new Amaze also goes up against the Tata Tigor, Volkswagen Ameo and Hyundai Xcent.
|
Variant
|
Petrol
|
Diesel
|
E
|
Rs 5.59 lakh
|
Rs 6.69 lakh
|
S MT
|
Rs 6.49 lakh
|
Rs 7.59 lakh
|
S CVT
|
Rs 7.39 lakh
|
Rs 8.39 lakh
|
V MT
|
Rs 7.09 lakh
|
Rs 8.19 lakh
|
V CVT
|
Rs 7.99 lakh
|
Rs 8.99 lakh
|
VX MT
|
Rs 7.57 lakh
|
Rs 8.67 lakh
Following pointers will give you a better idea about the new Honda Amaze:
Exterior
- Honda's signature Solid Wing Face
- Headlamp integrated Signature LED Position lights
- Front Fog lamps
- Power adjustable and Power folding ORVM with LED turn indicators
- Shark Fin Antenna
- Multi-spoke Stylish R15 Alloy Wheel
- Premium Rear Combi Lamps
Interior
- An aesthetically designed instrument panel
- Multi-functional Steering wheel with audio, voice command, hands-free and cruise control
- White illumination meter design and advanced multi-information display
- First st in segment F1 inspired Paddle Shift (for Petrol CVT)
- Cruise Control
- Auto AC
- Smart entry system with touch sensor based unlock system
- 17.7cm Advanced Touchscreen Infotainment with audio, video and navigation system
- CarPlay and Android Auto and rear camera display
- Smart cabin storage in front and rear doors and central console
- Rear armrest with cupholders
- Push button Start/ Stop with welcome illumination
- Tilt steering
- Driver seat height adjust
Engine and transmission
|
Engine
|
Transmission
|
Power
|
Torque
|
Fuel efficiency
|
1.2L i-VTEC (Petrol)
|
5MT
|
90PS@6000 rpm
|
110 Nm @ 4800 rpm
|
MT – 19.5 kmpl
|
-
|
CVT
|
CVT – 19.0 kmpl
|
1.5L i-DTEC (Diesel)
|
5MT
|
100PS@3600 rpm
|
200 Nm @1750 rpm
|
MT – 27.4 kmpl
|
-
|
CVT
|
80PS@3600 rpm
|
160 Nm@1750 rpm
|
CVT – 23.8 kmpl