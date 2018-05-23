New Honda Amaze is priced from Rs 5.6 lakh (base petrol) to Rs 8.67 lakh (top-end diesel)

First car in India with diesel engine mated to CVT transmission

2018 Honda Amaze is based on an all-new platform

Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) launched the second generation of the Amaze sedan in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Developed at Honda R&D Asia Pacific Co. Limited and India, the 2018 Honda Amaze is making its debut in the Indian market before any other global markets.

Built on an all-new platform, the second generation Amaze incorporates Honda's spirit of innovation in research and development aiming to delight the customers. Priced from Rs 5.6 lakh (base petrol) to Rs 8.67 lakh (top-end diesel) the new sedan is the first vehicle in India to get the diesel engine-CVT transmission combo. The pricing of the Amaze is also on par with the segment leader Maruti Suzuki Dzire, giving the latter a run for its money. The new Amaze also goes up against the Tata Tigor, Volkswagen Ameo and Hyundai Xcent.

Variant Petrol Diesel E Rs 5.59 lakh Rs 6.69 lakh S MT Rs 6.49 lakh Rs 7.59 lakh S CVT Rs 7.39 lakh Rs 8.39 lakh V MT Rs 7.09 lakh Rs 8.19 lakh V CVT Rs 7.99 lakh Rs 8.99 lakh VX MT Rs 7.57 lakh Rs 8.67 lakh

Following pointers will give you a better idea about the new Honda Amaze:

Exterior

Honda's signature Solid Wing Face

Headlamp integrated Signature LED Position lights

Front Fog lamps

Power adjustable and Power folding ORVM with LED turn indicators

Shark Fin Antenna

Multi-spoke Stylish R15 Alloy Wheel

Premium Rear Combi Lamps

Interior

An aesthetically designed instrument panel

Multi-functional Steering wheel with audio, voice command, hands-free and cruise control

White illumination meter design and advanced multi-information display

First st in segment F1 inspired Paddle Shift (for Petrol CVT)

Cruise Control

Auto AC

Smart entry system with touch sensor based unlock system

17.7cm Advanced Touchscreen Infotainment with audio, video and navigation system

CarPlay and Android Auto and rear camera display

Smart cabin storage in front and rear doors and central console

Rear armrest with cupholders

Push button Start/ Stop with welcome illumination

Tilt steering

Driver seat height adjust

Engine and transmission