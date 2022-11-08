As Pakistan is desperately trying to push terrorists through borders to sustain terrorism in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Home Ministry has devised a strategy to frustrate the evil designs of the enemy.

In its latest report, the Ministry of Home Affairs mentioned that as part of the strategy to secure the borders as also to create infrastructure in the border areas of the country, several initiatives have been undertaken by the Department of Border Management.

These initiatives include the construction of the fence, floodlighting, Border Out Posts/ Company Operating Bases, and building roads along the border. In addition, various developmental works in the border areas have been undertaken by the Department under the BADP, as part of a comprehensive approach to border management.

The report mentioned that deployment of forces along the borders is based on the principle of "One Border, One Border Guarding Force (OBOBGF)".

Accordingly, the domination of the Bangladesh and Pakistan border has been entrusted to the Border Security Force (BSF)

Indian Army is guarding land borders along the Line of Control (LoC) on the Pakistan border along with BSF and the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the China border along with ITBP.

Steps being taken to strengthen security on Pakistan's border

India shares 3323 km of its land border with Pakistan. This border runs along the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Union Territory (UT) of Jammu & Kashmir, and UT of Ladakh. The Indo-Pakistan border has varied terrain and distinct geographical features. This border is characterized by attempts of infiltration by terrorists and smuggling of arms, ammunition, and contraband.

Border Out Posts (BOPs)

A total of 731 BOPs have been sanctioned along the Indo-Pakistan border, out of which 675 BOPs have been completed. The ongoing work in 26 BOPs is likely to be completed by July 2022 and alternate sites are being located for the remaining 30 BOPs

Floodlighting

In order to curb attempts of infiltration and cross-border crimes, the Government has sanctioned 2078.80 km of floodlights, out of which 2043.76 km has been completed, and the remaining 35.04 km of work is in progress, which is likely to be completed by September 2023.

Fence

In order to curb infiltration, smuggling, and other anti-national activities from across the border, the Government has sanctioned 2,091.046 km of the fence, out of which 2,064.666 km has been completed and the remaining 26.38 km of work is in progress, which is likely to be very soon.

Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System.