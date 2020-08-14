Home Minister Amit Shah has successfully tested negative for the COVID-19. He was discharged on Friday but will stay under homes isolation as per the doctor's advice. Taking to Twitter the BJP leader thanked those who wished him well during his recovery.

Amit Shah tests discharged

In his tweet, the 55-year-old politician said, "Today my corona test report has come negative. I thank God and at the moment I express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who have blessed me and my family by wishing me well. Will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors."

He further thanked the hospital and the doctors, "I also thank all the doctors and paramedical staff of Medanta Hospital who have helped me in fighting Corona infection and who have been treating me."

It won't be long that the politician will be seen back in action in Delhi.