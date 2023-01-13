Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Dangri village in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir to review the security situation after twin terror attacks in the area. Six civilians including two minors were killed in the macabre terror attacks on the evening of January 1 and the morning of January 2.

During a meeting with J&K BJP leaders on January 9 in New Delhi Union Home Minister declared that conspiracy to flare up terror in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch will be foiled, security and intelligence grids will be strengthened, additional troops will be deployed in sensitive areas and every challenge thrown by the inimical forces will be met with very effectively.

"Every challenge thrown by the forces who want to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir will be met effectively. All conspiracies to derail the peace process will be thwarted. No one will be allowed to disturb peace in Rajouri and Poonch districts besides other parts of Jammu region," Amit Shah told BJP leaders.

"The home minister would be visiting victims in Dangri village in the afternoon and it will help us to boost the morale of our cadre too," a senior BJP leader said.

According to him, Shah's visit is aimed at taking stock of the ground situation from the security forces and addressing the safety concerns of the locals.

Unprecedented security in Jammu on eve of the Home Minister's visit

Security has been tightened for the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Rajouri.

Officials on Thursday said a multi-tier security arrangement has been put in place for the Union Home minister's visit and drones are being used for aerial surveillance as well.

The checking on Jammu-Poonch and Srinagar-Baramulla highways has been intensified, while additional police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed to keep a close watch on the situation.

Police and CRPF personnel have been deployed at several places in Srinagar as well as elsewhere in the Valley as part of the security measures.

High-resolution camera-equipped drones are keeping a vigil at many locations and are aiding the security forces in maintaining surveillance.

Shah to reach Dangri on Friday morning

Official sources said that Shah will reach Dangri village of Rajouri in the morning at around 11 am. "Security arrangements have been put in place to ensure smooth arrival of the Home Minister," sources said, adding that "A high alert has been sounded on highways, Rajouri district and also in parts of Jammu. All security agencies have been put on high alert."

The Home Minister will meet members of all three families who have lost their family members in the January 1 attack in Dangri, sources said and added that Home Minister may hand over job letters to the next of kin of Dangri attack victims

The Home Minister after meeting the family members of the slain will chair a high-level security meeting in Jammu where top officials of police, army, CRPF, BSF and other security agencies will participate.

Sources in the security establishment said that the Home Minister will get feedback from the security officials on the recent attack on the civilians in Dangri village and the progress achieved so far in the investigations of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the police top brass.

Seven killed in twin-terror attacks

Seven civilians including two children were killed and many more injured in two attacks in Dangri village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on January 1 and 2. While four people were gunned down on January 1 evening, two children were killed and several others injured after a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast occurred in the same vicinity in Rajouri's Dangri village on January 2 morning. One injured later succumbed to his injuries in GMC Jammu.