To get a clue about the whereabouts of terrorists involved in the gruesome killings of seven unarmed civilians including two minors in twin-terror attacks at Dangri village, intelligence agencies have detained some suspects who were involved in arms and narcotics dropped cases in Jammu province.

Reports said that intelligence agencies have taken custody of terrorists involved in arms and narcotics dropping cases for questioning to get some breakthrough about the terror attack in Dangri village of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Recently, Jammu and Kashmir Police have busted some terror modules involved in collecting arms, ammunition, and narcotics dropped by Pakistan drones near the International Border (IB) in Jammu province.

"Agencies are questioning these terrorists, who are already in the custody of J&K Police, in connection with the Dangri terror attack", sources said and added that before their arrest these terrorists were in touch with the mentors sitting across the border.

"Following questioning of these terrorists, some more suspects have been picked up by the police for interrogation to get exact information about the terrorists involved in the Dangri attack", a source said.

Three terror modules involved in picking up arms busted in Jammu recently

Jammu and Kashmir Police have busted some terror modules involved in picking up consignments of weapons dropped near the IB in Jammu.

On November 6, 2022, J&K Police busted a terror module of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and arrested three persons who had come to Jammu from Kashmir to pick up a consignment of weapons on the directions of their handler in Pakistan.

Three AK-56 rifles, six grenades, a pistol, nine magazines, and 191 rounds of ammunition have been seized from their oil tanker. The accused have been identified as Mohammad Yaseen, Farhan Farooq, and Farooq Ahmed, all residents of Pampore Kashmir.

This group had come to Jammu to collect weapons on the directions of one Shahbaaz, a JeM handler based in Pakistan. The weapons were to be given to a terrorist in the Kashmir Valley.

Earlier in July last year, Jammu Police busted three major terror modules in Jammu and Rajouri districts that were plotting targeted killings and other terror attacks and were instrumental in receiving nearly 20 consignments of arms, ammunition, and explosives dropped from across the border through drones.

A total of seven Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) operatives have been arrested including three in Jammu and four in Rajouri. A huge quantity of arms and explosives including AK rifles, pistols, remote control IEDs, sticky bombs, silencer pistols, and cash sent through drones has been recovered so far from the arrested persons and more seizures at their behest are not ruled out.

Three LeT operatives arrested by Jammu Police have been identified as Faisal Munir son of Sadiq Hussain, a resident of Talab Khatikan in whose house the hideout was unearthed, Mian Sohail son of Mian Younis of Chainpura Kathua, and Habib son of Sheru of Haria Chak, Kathua.

In Rajouri district, Talib Hussain Shah alias Abu Ahmad Haider Shah of Draj-Kotranka, who was LeT commander for the Rajouri area and who was instrumental in almost all major terror activities and incidents in the Pir Panjal area over the past three years, was arrested along with his three associates.