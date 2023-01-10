After the announcement of the Jammu and Kashmir government to provide arms to the Village Defence Guards (VDGs) the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will provide weapon training to these local volunteers to foil nefarious designs of terrorists.

Already members of the VDGs are getting training from the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army. The step is to help the VDGs members to protect their villages from terrorist attacks like the one that took place in Rajouri earlier this month.

Reports said that modalities of the training schedule, the variety of arms to be given to VDG members, and the number of participants will be decided in the coming days. The volunteers will also be trained in basic physical combat exercises if required.

The development comes following the twin terror attacks in Dangri village in Rajouri district last week, in which seven people, including two children, were killed and 11 others injured.

Government already decided to deploy 18 companies of CRPF

After the gruesome Dangri massacre in which six unarmed civilians including two minors were killed in twin terror attacks, the Union Government has decided to deploy additional forces into the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir.

Reports said that in a bid to enhance security setup in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, authorities on Wednesday are deploying a large number of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) companies to secure minority areas in the region.

The 18 CRPF companies - approximately 1,800 personnel - will be rushed to the Jammu region for deployment mainly in Poonch and Rajouri districts.

As per reports, eight CRPF companies will be deployed very soon from nearby locations of deployment in Jammu and Kashmir while 10 CRPF companies are being rushed from Delhi. CRPF companies are being deployed for strengthening security in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Ahead of Republic Day VDGs asked to remain alert

The Village Defense Guards have been asked to remain vigilant in view of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations amid fears that terrorists may disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in this region.

VDGs have also been activated along the International Border (IB) in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts, they said.

Sources said that the VDGs were directed to remain on high alert in view of the forthcoming Republic Day as there are apprehensions of vitiation of the peaceful atmosphere by anti-national elements.

The VDGs have been activated in many areas of the Jammu region and fresh weapons and ammunition have been provided to them.

The VDGs have been directed to ensure surveillance and domination in their respective areas by way of patrolling in consultation and coordination with special police pickets.