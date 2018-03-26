Christians around the world observe the Holy Week to commemorate the last few days of Jesus Christ on earth. It is the last week of lent or the week before Easter Sunday and includes Holy Wednesday (Spy Wednesday), Holy Thursday (Maundy Thursday) and Good Friday (Holy Friday).

Holy Week begins with Palm Sunday and ends on Holy Saturday, a day before Easter Sunday. This year, it will be observed from March 25 (Palm Sunday) to March 31 (Holy Saturday).

According to the Bible, Jesus came to Jerusalem on the back of a donkey on Palm Sunday. He was greeted by the people with palm leaves before his crucifixion a few days later.

On Holy Thursday, Christians commemorate Jesus' last supper with his disciples by taking part in the Eucharist. Catholic priests and leaders of a few denominations wash the feet of the layman on this day in remembrance of Jesus' humble act before he was crucified on the following day (Good Friday).

Christians observe the Holy Week in penance, fasting, prayer and sending good wishes to loved ones.

Here are inspirational quotes, wishes, messages and reflections you can share during Holy Week 2018:

Life is a precious gift, but we realize this only when we give it to others." – Pope Francis

When Christ entered into Jerusalem the people spread garments in the way: when He enters into our hearts, we pull off our own righteousness, and not only lay it under Christ's feet but even trample upon it ourselves." — Augustus Toplady

Ride on, ride on in majesty!

In lowly pomp ride on to die;

O Christ, thy triumphs now begin

O'er captive death and conquered sin" - Henry Hart Milman

When you look at the Crucifix, you understand how much Jesus loved you then. When you look at the Sacred Host you understand how much Jesus loves you now" - Mother Teresa

The washing of the feet and the sacrament of the Eucharist: two expressions of one and the same mystery of love entrusted to the disciples, so that, Jesus says, "as I have done... so also must you do" - Pope John Paul II

And they will mock him and spit on him, and flog him and kill him. And after three days he will rise" - Mark 10:34

We want to avoid suffering, death, sin, ashes. But we live in a world crushed and broken and torn, a world God Himself visited to redeem. We receive his poured-out life, and being allowed the high privilege of suffering with Him, may then pour ourselves out for others." – Elisabeth Ellio

God in His infinite goodness sometimes sees fit to test our courage and love by depriving us of the things which it seems to us would be advantageous to our souls; and if He finds us earnest in their pursuit, yet humble, tranquil and resigned to do without them if He wishes us to, He will give us more blessings than we should have had in the possession of what we craved." — St. Philip Neri

For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but in order that the world might be saved through him" - John 3:16-17

He takes men out of time and makes them feel eternity" - Ralph Waldo Emerson

The closer a person is to God, the closer he is to people." – Pope Benedict XVI

The difference between the law and the good news of Jesus is not that law is about dry duty and Jesus is about heart-felt affections. They are both about love. It's just that the law only describes the life of love. The good news of Jesus, when trusted, actually produces it" – Glen Scrivener

Lord Jesus Christ died for our mistakes and here is a day to commemorate his sacrifice. May the blessings of Jesus shine upon you this special day with his loving care.