What's Holi without some music and dance, right? But, since you can't have a DJ this year and the celebration should also be restricted, we have got you covered. If you are wondering what to play and how to set the party rolling, the playlist you wanted is here. Let's take a look at some of the quintessential Holi party songs from Bollywood to set the party mood.

Jai Jai Shivshankar: What can be better than the dynamic, mood-lifting party number from War. Featuring Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan, the song would instantly boost your mood to get into the Holi zone.

Balam Pichkari: Every Holi celebration is incomplete without this festive number. The song from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, is the go-to song for grooving to the Holi vibe.

Rang Barse: What's Holi without this classic featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha right? The dhol and the lyrics are just perfect for Holi.

Jai Jai Shiv Shankar: If you love the new version, there's no doubt you'd adore the actual one. Featuring Mumtaz and Rajesh Khanna, the song perfect for celebrating the festival of colours.

Let's play Holi: How can our Holi be complete without playing this peppy number from Waqt starring Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar, right?

Gori Tu Latth Maar: Looking for some desi vibe and feel, play the Bhumi Pednekar – Akshay Kumar starrer song from Toilet Ek Prem Katha.

Aaj Na Chhodenge: This energetic and high on beats song is what you need if getting out of the home seems like a task for you on Holi.

Mind Na Kariyo Holi Hai: This relatively new but beautiful song is a must-add number for your playlist.

Gali Gali: This full-on energetic track is what you need this Holi.

Holi Khele Raghuveera: Another classic featuring Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan. The song instantly transports you to the Holi nation.