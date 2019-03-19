The festival of Holi has arrived, and like most other festivals, this carnival also is incomplete without songs. There are a host of Bollywood Hindi and Bhojpuri songs that you can download to celebrate Holi 2019.

Bollywood has till date produced several Holi songs, both new and old, that always add more fun to the festival of colour. While there are some evergreen old tracks, some others are much fresh with peppy lyrics.

Not just Bollywood, the Bhojpuri entertainment industry is also blessed with some popular Holi songs that make you instantly get up and dance. Here is a list of top Hindi and Bhojpuri Holi songs that you can download:

1) Balam Pichkari: From the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, this song is an all-time hit, and is a perfect one to set the Holi mood.

2) Gori Tu Latth Maar: It is from the movie Toilet Ek Prem Katha, this is another beautiful song to celebrate the occasion.

3) Gali Gali: From the film Pataakha, this track is comparatively a new one as it was released last year. It is fast and full of energy.

4) Holi Khele Raghuveera: In the voice of Amitabh Bachchan, this is a must song to be included in your playlist this Holi:

5) Let's play Holi: This is another peppy Holi number that will add more energy and fun to the celebration.

6) Rang Debo Choliya Toha: This is one of the latest Holi songs in the Bhojpuri category. Sung by Anita Raj and Upender Lal Yadav, it has all the elements that make it a hit one this festival.

7) Holi Mein GST Jor Ke: Here is another one to cheer up the day with some uncoventional lyrics and music.

8) Holi Me Aag Lagal: Set your mood on fire with this track that has a really fast music.

9) Rangwa Ghorail Ba Lal Lal Re: This too is one of the favorite Holi tracks for Bhojpuri listeners.

10) Sara Ra Ra Holi Khele me: Here is the last but not the least song to fill your Holi playlist.