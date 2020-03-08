Holi 2020 is round the corner and people across the globe are gearing up to celebrate the festival of colours with much fun and frolic on Tuesday, March 10. Since no festival in India is complete without foot-tapping songs, the Hindi cinema has come up with a host of Hindi songs on this festival. From some evergreen songs to a number of new tracks, an eclectic mix of new and old will serve as the perfect playlist for Holi celebrations this year.

Not just Bollywood, the Bhojpuri entertainment industry is also blessed with some popular Holi songs that make you instantly get up and dance. Here is a list of top Hindi and Bhojpuri Holi songs that you can download or play it online.

Balam Pichkari

How can this famous Holi song not be on your playlist? Featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone from the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, this song is an all-time hit, and is a perfect one to set the Holi mood.

Gori Tu Latth Maar

Featuring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, Gori Tu Latth Maar from the movie Toilet Ek Prem Katha is another beautiful song to celebrate the occasion.

Rang Debo Choliya Toha: One of the latest Holi songs in the Bhojpuri category, Rang Debo Choliya Toha is sung by Anita Raj and Upender Lal Yadav and has all the elements that make it a hit one this festival.

Badri Ki Dulhania:

This Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt's song from Badrinath Ki Dulhania is the all-time superhit track for this festival.

Let's Play Holi:

Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in this foot-tapping song Do Me A Favour Let's Play Holi from the movie Waqt. Crooned by Anu Malik, Akshay-PeeCee's chemistry looks amazing in this.

Holi Mein GST Jor Ke: With some unconventional lyrics and music, this song cheers up one's mood and is a popular among many.

Holi Khele Raghuveera:

From the film Baghban, this song depicts why a family is important in such festivals. Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini's cute romance wins heart in this.

Other songs like Rang Barse, Ang Se Ang Lagana, and Aaj Na Chhodenge are the other Holi songs which although are quite old but played every year during Holi.