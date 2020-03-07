Holi 2020 is merely three days away, but it seems like Bollywood celebrations have already kicked off. Last evening, on March 6, 2020, Isha Ambani, hosted a big pre-Holi bash for her friends and family in Mumbai, and who's who of Bollywood were present at the Holi bash. From sister-in-law Shloka Ambani, Katrina Kaif, Diana Penty to Rajkummar Rao, Sonali Bendre, Vicky Kaushal were in attendance. And the power couple who celebrated their first Holi was Nick and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The dress code of the party was white and floral. Some actors opted for white, while some of them wore a colorful outfit.

International Business Times brings to you the best dressed and worst dressed at the Holi bash of Ambani's and Piramal's.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas

The desi girl and the National Jiju of India stole the show. The duo arrived at the bash in coordinated white outfits. Priyanka opted for a cream kurta and palazzo and matching dupatta which is designed by Gulaboo (Abu Sandeep). While Nick Jonas accompanied her in a matching kurta with a colorful border which is also designed by (Abu Sandeep) from their mard collection.

Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani looked like cute cotton candy as she picked a colorful, loose-fitted outfit: a baby pink maxi dress that featured cotton candy and mango-hued tie-dye patterns. Ambani went with Valentino 's rock stud sandals in a neutral shade of beige. She went easy on her makeup that allowed her skin to glow she tied a high half-bun.

Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre slew in mustard Anarkali at the party, she paired it up with a small jhola. Kept her short hair partied at one side and didn't keep a loud makeup.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina and Vicky twined in white at Isha Ambani Piramal's Holi bash. Vicky looked handsome in a white shirt and blue denim with shoes. While Kat looked pretty in a white cami printed top with a skirt and a dupatta. Not only did they twin, but they were also seen getting lovable and cozy inside the party. Vicky was seen dancing to Katrina's songs and Vicky is seen adjusting her dupatta. Adorable indeed!

Diana Penty

Diana Penty looked gorgeous in milk-white saree at Ambani Holi Bash and surely made our heads turn!

Jacqueline

Jacqueline Fernandez is coined as the fashionista of Bollywood, wore a full-length floral gown flaunting her fab abs. She looked easy breezy and made us felt light with her simple yet attractive outfit!

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha

Love birds Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha looked cute and adorable as they were seen in a blue and white outfit. Patralekha looked beautiful in lehnga and choli while Raj wore a navy blue kurti.

Other celebs who dressed well at the party were Nita Ambani, Sandeep Khosla, and Shloka Mehta.

Worst dressed

Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra didn't look good at all, they were not even color coronated nor went with the theme. Armaan was seen in baby pink Kurti while Anissa wore a black floral gown with a deep slit. Not at eye-catchy.

Who do you think is the worst dressed and best dressed!