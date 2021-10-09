In a decision that could be a life-saving development for the beleaguered telecom sector, the Union Cabinet today approved a relief package. The Union Cabinet made a series of changes for the sector.

The most important amongst all the issues was the amendments in the definition of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR). The center has now removed all the non-telecom revenue from AGR. Moreover, it has also imposed a four-year moratorium on AGR-related dues, giving cash-strapped telcos more time to strengthen their businesses and pay off their debts.

Another significant announcement includes the rationalization of spectrum pricing that telecom companies must pay. Monthly compounding of interest on spectrum usage charges will be replaced with annual compounding, resulting in a lower interest rate based on the formula MCLR + 2%.

In an official note, the cabinet announced, "These are expected to protect and generate employment opportunities, promote healthy competition, protect interests of consumers, infuse liquidity, encourage investment and reduce the regulatory burden on Telecom Service Providers (TSPs)."

FDI in Telecom: 100% allowed

As part of its complete package for the telecom sector, the Centre has also declared 100 percent foreign direct investment (FDI) through the automatic route in the telecom sector. Up to 49 percent has been allowed to go through the automatic way so far, with everything after that having to go through the government channel. These initiatives are intended to help some industry companies with their cash flow problems.

The telecom sector was hit by the apex court ruling in 2020, making it mandatory for Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to pay their pending dues to the Central Government. The telecom firms including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Reliance Communications owed nearly ₹92,000 crores to the Centre as license fee and ₹41,000 crores as spectrum usage fees, as per the telecom department.