HMD Global Oy launched numerous smartphones ranging from budget Nokia 2.1 to mid-range Nokia X6 ( aka 6.1 Plus) and top-end Nokia 8 Sirocco and everybody thought that the Finnish company is done for the year and will be readying for new products next year. But, looks like, it has one more thing to showcase.

HMD Global Oy has begun sending out invites to the media houses for a smartphone launch event scheduled on 4 October in London.

So, which will it be—the Nokia 9 or Nokia X7 aka 7.1 Plus?

There is no word on the name of the mobile, but two theories running wild on Internet – one Nokia 9, which many believe will take on the might Apple iPhone XS series, Samsung Galaxy Note9, Huawei P20 Pro and soon-to-be-launched OnePlus 6T and Google Pixel 3 (& XL). This seems plausible as the images of the Nokia 9 boasting five primary cameras have surfaced online.

However, the device in the leaked image looks more like a concept phone than a fully-made model fit for commercial sale and also recent reports have indicated it may be released in 2019. We believe HMD Global might takes its sweet time to create a feature-rich phone with visually appealing design language and launch it may be in Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas or Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. Either way, the company will get a head start over the rival brands early in the year.

In addition to Penta-lens camera hardware, Nokia 9 is expected come with a 6.1-inch display, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Earlier it was rumoured to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core, but since it likely debut early next year, it may be replaced with newer Snapdragon 855 series.

Some claim the mystery phone might be the Nokia X7 (aka Nokia 7.1 Plus). Promotional images have already made their way to the Internet and as per the information, we have gathered so far, it will come with iPhone X-like notch, but smaller in dimension on top of the display and a dual-camera on the back with Carl Zeiss Lens.

Under-the-hood, it is expected to house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with 6GB RAM to mark a significant upgrade over its predecessor Nokia X6. The battery is expected to be bigger and supports 18W fast charging, but the exact specifications of the battery are unknown.

